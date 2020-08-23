Art gallery in Boonsboro features an exhibit dedicated to celebrating women

BOONSBORO, Md. ( WDVM ) — An art gallery in Boonsboro recently opened an exhibit that’s dedicated to celebrating women.

“Powerful Beauties” is the art exhibit created by Lea Craig -Marshall in her paintings. She features women from all different backgrounds, but they all possess the same quality which is strength.

The main goal of the art is for viewers to see that all women are beautiful and have strength.

The artist encourages all women that view her paintings to always hold on to their strength, no what life brings you.

” I hope for more equality, and for women go out in November and vote. If women get out and vote and use the rights that our ancestors fought so hard for, I think our nation will be in a better place.” said Craige-Marshall.







The exhibit will be open until September 14 and organizers hope it will impact women in a positive way and help change society for the better.