99.9% of Maryland seniors are vaccinated

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland has reached another major milestone regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday more than 88% of adults and 99.9% of seniors in the state have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Having nearly all of our seniors vaccinated is a major milestone for Maryland, but we continue to focus on leaving no arm behind, including that last 11.8% of unvaccinated adults,” said Hogan. “With boosters open to all adults, and school clinics up and running across the state, we continue to have the supply and the capacity to provide vaccines to anyone who needs one.”

Officials also reported that the state has expanded eligibility for booster shots to include all adults.

So far, 861,032 booster shots have been given to residents, half of them being seniors.

Although this is a major milestone, experts say there are a few residents who are not vaccinated, health officials say it is crucial to receive a vaccine.

You can find an appointment here: covidvax.maryland.gov





However, if you are vaccinated, experts say those who have an underlying medical condition, are highly encouraged to get the booster shot.