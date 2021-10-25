98% of seniors vaccinated in Maryland

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — According to Governor Hogan, Maryland’s COVID-19 rates have declined. Maryland’s positivity rate, case rate, and hospitalizations continue to decline across the board.

The state’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K has declined by 39.4% since Sept. 15, 2021.

The Governor reported 98 percent of seniors received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He stated: “As one of the most vaccinated states, Maryland’s case rate and positivity rate are among the lowest in the country, and they are continuing to drop,” said Governor Hogan. “Maintaining immunity is critical to keeping our health and economic recovery going, and we urge eligible Marylanders to get a booster shot as soon as possible.”

It is also reported that Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations (609) have declined by 27.9% since Sept. 9 and are down 68.8% from their peak.

The Governor’s office reported the data below:

98% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

85.9% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

84.9% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maryland has administered 279,297 booster shots, and state health officials continue to conduct outreach to eligible individuals.

View official data here: coronavirus.maryland.gov.