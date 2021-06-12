95-year-old Poolesville Marine Corps veteran honored by community members and local American Legion post

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The American Legion Post 247 and Poolesville community members gathered to honor the service of a 95-year-old Marine Corps veteran.

Gunnery Sergeant Richard “Sarge” Remp enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 during World War II and would go on to serve in the Korean War and Vietnam War before leaving service in 1967.

Gunnery Sgt. Remp also greatly contributed to the safe extraction and recovery of 9 Marines who were surrounded by Viet Cong forces while carrying out a reconnaissance mission in mountainous terrain south of Chu Lai in December of 1966. Gunnery Sgt. Remp’s armed QH1 helicopter hovered over the pickup area for over an hour, while still under fire from Viet Cong forces, after locating the surrounded Marines. A proclamation from the Secretary of the Navy described Gunnery Sgt. Remp fired over 1,000 rounds of suppressive fire from the open door of his helicopter to allow for Marines to be extracted. The proclamation also awarded Gunnery Sgt. Remp with the Combat V for Valor medal for his service.

Gunnery Sgt. Remp also a member of the Marine Corps Air Wing, working on the flight line, as a flight crew member, and as a door gunner. Remp explained his brothers also served in the armed forces, one serving in the Army and the other serving in the Marine Corps.

Current and retired service members attended the event alongside members of the Montgomery County Park Police Mounted Unit who presented Gunnery Sgt. Remp with a cavalry sabers pin from their unit to recognize his time as a horse marine.

Gunnery Sgt. Remp was not only inducted to Post 247 of the American Legion during the ceremony but was also presented with a flag that was flown over the US Capitol Building by Congressman David Trone’s office.

Gunnery Sgt. Remp was humbled by the turnout and was thankful for the current and fellow retired service members who came to pay tribute to him and his many years of service.

“It was an honor for me to be here today. These people are wonderful. I can’t express it,” Gunnery Sgt. Remp said. “It made me… I don’t know. I’m just happy. And the Marine Corps did me good, treated me good.”

Gunnery Sgt. Remp has called Poolesville home for the last 46 years after serving over 20 in the Marine Corps.