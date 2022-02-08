95% of Maryland adults vaccinated against COVID-19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Marylanders are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, In fact, they are doing so well, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 95 percent of Maryland adults are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Larry Hogan said not only are vaccinations up locally, but Maryland also has one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country. Hogan says his aim is to reach the last five percent of adults and encourage Marylanders to get boosted to maximize protection against COVID-19.

“As we achieve another incredible vaccine milestone, I want to thank all the healthcare heroes we honor this week who have made this possible,” said Governor Hogan. “While we will continue to work to reach that last 5% of adults, we are just as focused on getting more Marylanders boosted to maximize protection against the virus and its variants.”

The Governor’s office said that “to date, the state has administered more than 11.1 million COVID-19 vaccines, including nearly 2.1 million booster shots. State health officials continue to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”