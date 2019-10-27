94th annual Mummers Day Parade

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Up and down the streets of Hagerstown were goons, goblins, and more. Thousands of people set out their chairs as early as possible to get a good seat for the Mummers Day Parade.

“We come here every year, we dress up every year we have a really good time, I have my new baby this year and we’re dressed up as bats we like to come dressed up as a family and enjoy the parade,” Megan West said who is from West Virginia and attends every year.

There were thousands of people watching and twice that marching in the parade. Every float and every car had a different theme or twist. The parade marched from the north end of town through Potomac Street and finished at Wilson Boulevard.

Unlike any other event, this parade is biggest event in Washington County. The parade chairman says the tricks and treats are endless. The element of surprise is the best part.

“That’s what’s cool about the Mummers parade, you never know what you’re going to see that night and you get to see all the hard work from the kids marching down the street to the floats that they put together to just anything that could pop up that you’re just not aware of for Halloween which is really cool,” James McCleaf said.