911 center reminds people to call for emergencies only

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — About 50% of the calls 911 operators receive are for non-emergency related incidents.

Officials from the 911 center remind people to take an extra moment to evaluate the situation before calling the emergency line.

The operations manager for the 911 center in Washington County, Brian Albert said they receive about 100,000 911 calls each year.

After an incident in Hagerstown Monday night where a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and caused a brief power outage, it was reported that people were calling 911 to report their power was out.

“We get a lot of calls for power outages, they won’t call Potomac Edison or the city they call us and demand from us what is happening. There is nothing more we can do about it or anybody we can call. They have to do it themselves,” said Tina Bowers, a supervisor at the emergency communication line.

There are non-emergency phone lines that people can call in a situation that might not require immediate attention.