911 Backup Center used in Washington County for first time in over 4 years

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After an early July storm knocked out power, Washington County’s main 911 center has temporarily relocated.

A lightning strike caused the Emergency Communications Center to move up the road to 100 W. Washington Street to aid in further service. According to the operations manager, Brian Albert, a minimum of 10 people work each shift when responding to calls.

“When our backup generator came on, we couldn’t get it to turn off and what that caused was a lack of redundancy in our system,” Albert said.

Albert noted that during the transition, there weren’t any interruptions of 911 calls. The main center is located at 16232 Elliott Parkway in Williamsport, Maryland.

“They never had a break in service, if they called 911 someone picked up and answered and we got a dispatch out to the units just as quickly and expeditiously as any other time,” Albert added.

This is the first time in about four years that the facility has been activated in a spontaneous, emergency instance. Public safety officials reported that employees should be back at the main location in about a week.