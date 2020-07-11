9 college-bound students win scholarships in addiction prevention essay contest

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Washington County has awarded nine college scholarships to high school graduates for their essays to prevent addiction in the community.

The competition is under the theme of “Washington Goes Purple” – the color associated with campaigns to address the problem.

With the winning essays having been judged, Hagerstown City Councilwoman Emily Keller honored North Hagerstown High school student Lauren Asbury, explaining the goal of the campaign and the impact addiction has on families and communities.

“The point is to educate youth about the dangers of perscription painkiller abuse and other drugs,” says Keller.

Asbury explains that “there are so many misconceptions about opioid abuse. It’s always like ‘oh, must be people with no family. Homeless people. No. It can be anyone. It can be even a close family member.”

The Washington Goes Purple scholarship program will be welcoming NBA great Chris Herren to Hagerstown this fall to talk about his struggles to overcome addiction.

