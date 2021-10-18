85% of Maryland adults are fully vaccinated

MARYLAND (WDVM) — It’s an exciting time for Marylanders — Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that the State of Maryland has achieved the milestone of vaccinating more than 85% of adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor reported the state is outpacing the national rate of 78.9% of adults with at least one dose. Maryland hospitalizations have declined along with the state’s positivity rate.

Experts also announced Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K (14.7) has declined by 29.1% since Sept 15, 2021.

However, although this is a great milestone experts say those who are not vaccinated are at risk, and will continue to put others at risk.

Vaccines are free and they are offered all throughout Maryland.

According to the Governor’s office, health officials are working to finalize vaccine plans for 5- to 11-year-olds.