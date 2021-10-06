UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old Jefferson man with dementia found dead

UPDATE OCT. 7 — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday evening that Anthony “Tony” Joseph Walker, the 79-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since early Wednesday morning, was found dead.

Police said that his body was found around 6:30 p.m. in a creek bed nearby.

“This is an especially sad time for the Walker family, the Jefferson community, and all Frederick County residents,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a release. “Our deepest condolences go out to Tony’s family, friends, and neighbors and please know that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will be here to support you however we can.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 79-year old Anthony Joseph Walker of Jefferson, Maryland.

Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call from Walker’s family saying Anthony, better known as “Tony,” has been missing since 1:40am. Tony suffers from dementia and is hard of hearing.

Surveillance cameras on his residence on Bedford Drive, show him walking down his driveway.

“Our community has been wonderful helping to search for our father, we deeply appreciate any help, all help, that we can receive in locating our father,” said Tony’s daughter, Jennifer Kidwell.

Tony was last seen wearing a grey Maryland sweatshirt, khaki pants, and sandals.

“Tony has taken some walks before and been missing for a few hours at a time, but the family has been able to locate him relatively quickly nearby,” said Capt. Jeff Eyler of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “What’s concerning about this is that we have not received reports from the community about seeing Tony. We’ve been unable to locate him in our high probability areas.”

If you have any information to help locate Tony, contact FCSO at (301) 600-1046.