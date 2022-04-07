HUGHESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 75-year-old woman died from her injuries a day after a fire erupted inside her Hughesville home on Wednesday.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire that killed Barbara Sue Thompson and left the 44-year-old man who rescued her seriously injured.

Deputy State Fire Marshals have discovered that the fire started on the first floor of Thompson’s home on Foster Place. The man was on the home’s second floor when “he heard an explosion and saw smoke from the HVAC vents.” Thompson was in a first-floor bedroom, and the man found “heavy fire conditions” there when he went to rescue her.

Officials said in a release that “this is the fourth fire fatality in less than a week in Maryland.”

“These tragic incidents are heartbreaking and are a reminder that fire is everyone’s fight. Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a release.