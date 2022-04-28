BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A 74-year-old year man is dead after he was hit in a crosswalk by a car while jogging on Thursday.

Police said that Fire and Rescue first responded to the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way around 9:57 a.m.

They said that the man was jogging along Tuckerman Lane in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Subaru. They are still working to determine whether or not the push-to-activate signal was on when the crash happened.

The driver stayed on the scene after the accident.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact police at 240-773-6620.