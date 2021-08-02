74-year-old man charged for indecent exposure incidents

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police stated that 74-year-old Steven Hirsch Eisen of Silver Spring has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure in a series of incidents beginning in November 2020.

Police said that they first started investigating these incidents after several reports from various places in Kensington, where victims would say that the suspect would get their attention and then expose himself in public areas. Eisen was identified as a suspect in this initial investigation.

A report said that the last incident took place on July 5 around 5:41 p.m. on the 3900 block of Ferrara Drive. Police that responded to the scene spoke to victims who said that they saw the suspect exposing himself and touching himself in a public area. Police got a description of the suspect’s appearance.

Officers found Eisen with this description on July 6. They arrested him with a warrant on July 20 and charged him for indecent exposure incidents that took place on June 2 and July 5. During an interview after the arrest, Eisen “made statements acknowledging his involvement in the incidents.”

Detectives believe there may be more victims of indecent exposure from Eisen. They ask that anyone who believes they may have been a victim contact 4th District Community Action Team at 240-773-5573.

Eisen is currently being held at the Central Processing Unit without bond.