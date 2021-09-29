72,196 additional vaccine doses administered in Maryland

WASHINGTON, COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Approximately 72,196 additional COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the state of Maryland.

“Third shots are for people who are moderate to severely immune-compromised. Those folks may be eligible for a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer,” said Diana Gaviria, deputy health officer and medical director at Washington County Health Department.

Governor Larry Hogan recently announced the immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for eligible Marylanders.

Approximately 150 third doses have been administered to patients at clinics provided by the Washington County Health Department.

According to the CDC, the side effects of the third shot are similar to that of the second shot.

“It’s a little different from boosters. That’s an additional shot for people who don’t have a good enough response to do the first two doses. The CDC and the FDA recommend anyone over 65 anyone, who lives in a long term care facility, and people 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions to get boosters,” said Gaviria.

Booster shots have so far only been approved for people who have received their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and they can receive it 28 days after the second dose.