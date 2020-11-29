7-year-old teams up to build community food pantries

Bell said the food pantries should be installed and set to go by December 1

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – A Montgomery County resident teamed up with his local police station and a state senator to help build food pantries for his community. And he’s only 7 years old.

7-year-old Cavanaugh Bell is the Chief Positivity Creator of the non-profit Cool and Dope and recently helped build 5 portable food pantries to be placed throughout the city of Gaithersburg.

This is one of Bell’s most recent projects as he collaborated with 6th district officers and Maryland State Senator Cheryl Kagan to build five wooden food pantries.

Rick Goodale of Montgomery County police said their officers have assisted Bell with his past projects and were happy to help him again.

“It’s just an inspiring story,” Goodale said. “What started as a 7-year-old is inspiring all these adults to come together and try to benefit the rest of the community.”

Bell said it doesn’t take too much to help people and he hopes he can show you’re never too young to help someone else.

“What I usually say is that you can have an impact no matter your age,” Bell said. “I have an impact and I know that other kids in my community can have an impact too.”

Bell said the food pantries should be installed and set to go by December 1.

Bell said he has another project coming up in December which will have kids creating care packages for local senior citizens.