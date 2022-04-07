BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The 7-year-old boy who was hit by a car on Wednesday passed away due to his injuries, police confirmed.

A letter that Ashburton Elementary School Principal Gregory C. Mullenholz said that Muhammed Saifullah

Elsyaf, a first-grade student, was the child who died after the crash.

“For those of you who knew Muhammed, we ask that you remember and celebrate his joyous smile. For

those of you who did not know Muhammed, we ask that you respect that there are feelings of sadness

throughout our larger school community and to support us with your understanding,” the letter said.

He was waiting at a bus stop with his father and his younger brother when a car veered off the roadway and struck the three. The toddler was uninjured, and his father sustained minor injuries.