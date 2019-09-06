7-year-old & 80-year-old named winners of Buy Local Selfie Challenge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two winners were named for the 2019 Buy Local Selfie Challenge on Friday, an annual challenge to encourage eating local products from Maryland.

The Washington County Department of Business Development and Washington County Food Council named Calvin, age seven of Clear Spring as the youth winner. He’s pictured holding a two-pound onion from the Flying Duck Lane Produce Stand on Route 40. His prize was a $50 gift card for the movies.

The adult winner is Jon Hendrickson, age 80 of Hagerstown. He won a $100 gift card for gas with his photo holding a container of Dill Cheese Curd from Deliteful Dairy in Williamsport.