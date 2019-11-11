65th wreath-laying ceremony in Hagerstown honors all veterans

Organizers say at least 25 wreaths were placed in front of the courthouse to keep the memory of loved ones alive.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday morning, veterans, volunteers, and the families of the fallen gathered at the Washington County Courthouse to pay their respects.

As part of the Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony in Hagerstown, at least 25 wreaths were placed in front of the courthouse to keep the memory of loved ones alive.

Special music was presented by New Horizons Band of Hagerstown. Many of the band members are veterans.

Navy Veteran, James Arnold, says he comes every year to the ceremony for this reason.

“To remember the guys that lost their lives, who lost their families,” said Arnold. “I’m like my father. I’m very sentimental. My father used to come here all the time.”

Organizers say this is the 65th year of the Veterans Day ceremony.