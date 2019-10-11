600 Jack Russell Terriers compete for national title

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Over 600 Jack Russell Terriers from across the country came to Washington County to compete for the 2019 National Trial Title.

“It’s all about the fun,” said JRTCA Chairperson Katherine Brown. “We have fun with each other and our dogs and we encourage good sportsmanship because dogs don’t care if they got a ribbon, they’re just here to have fun.”

Founded in 1976, the Jack Russell Terrier Club of America’s National Trial is the largest gathering in the world exclusive to the Jack Russell breed. The trial has several events to test the working ability of the terrier, but the straight away race makes the dogs compete not necessarily for time but who makes it through the hole at the end first.

“These dogs have so much heart, to me, that’s it,” said Jack Russell Racer Joel Dougan. “They are true friends and they would go to battle for us, so that’s one reason why I love them, the companionship and the heart.”

However, it’s not just about racing. The Jack Russell racing world combines family, faith and friends. One racer in particular, Goose, his owner says he’s practically a family member and competed for the last time Friday morning.

“This dog right here has won eight straight National Titles so he’s here competing at the age of 12 and 1\2 years old,” said Jack Russell Racer Jason Jones. “Probably his last year competing so he’s one of the greats in the jack russell racing world.”

Founder Ailsa Crawford has since passed away, but JRTCA says the jack russell world owes everything to her. Crawford owned and operated one of the first jack russell kennels in the United States from 1960 to 1977.

“I love the breed, they’re a good dog, inside and out.” said Jones. “They’re just great dogs overall.”

JRTCA staff says these races will continue to honor their founder, Ailsa Crawford.