$60 million in pandemic relief grants announced for Maryland child care providers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that $60 million in Child Care Pandemic Relief Fund grants will be available for licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers to help meet budget shortcomings during the pandemic.

“Maryland’s child care providers have made it possible for front line workers to continue their critical work throughout this public health emergency,” Hogan said. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to child care providers who have reopened and provided continued support to our children and families.

The Maryland State Department of Education established the program with additional federal funding for child care through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

Child care providers applying for a grant must note how they plan to use the funds and submit enrollment data, losses incurred, and how funds will be used in their application. Applications will open February 16 and close March 3.

“These additional grant funds will help support child care providers manage increased costs, so they can continue to deliver safe, reliable and effective care to our children.” MSDE State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon said.

Click here for more information on the grant and more COVID-19 child care information.