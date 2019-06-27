6-vehicle crash on I-68 injures 1 person

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Images

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — One person was injured in a six-vehicle crash on I-68 westbound that shut down the interstate briefly Thursday around 4:40 p.m.

The Cumberland Police Department said they and the Fire Department arrived at the scene near the Greene Street Exit and shut down the interstate for about 35 minutes. Police did not release the identity of the injured person, and who was taken to the Western MD Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

