6 charged with federal drug trafficking charges, MCPD respond

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) responded on Monday after six individuals were charged with federal drug trafficking charges.

The United States Attorney for the District of Maryland sentenced these six people after they “were allegedly distributing cocaine and other drugs in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area,” a statement from MCPD said.

“The warrants served are not a culmination; rather they are a major step in a continuing investigation. The connection between illicit drug sales and violence is well known, and the 12 firearms that were seized are tangible evidence of that,” Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement.

The investigation was organized by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), which was launched in 2017.