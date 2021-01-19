5th annual National Day of Racial Healing

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Just one day before the presidential inauguration and the day after Martin Luther King Jr Day is the National Day of Racial Healing.

Founded in 2017, the day is dedicated to restoring individuals and communities to wholeness and transforming societal structures into ones that affirm the inherent value of all people. The founders believe this day is an opportunity to bring ALL people together in their common humanity and inspire collective action to create a more just and equitable world.

Dr. Gail Christopher, one of the nation’s leading advocates for racial healing, called on America to jettison racism and the false hierarchy of human value.

“We designed this day to come after the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. And every four years, it would come just before an inauguration day,” said Dr. Christopher, a Senior Scholar at George Mason Center for the Advancement of Wellbeing. “This particular year is unique. Because we know our country needs healing, needs racial healing, more now than perhaps ever before.”

You can tune into the National Day of Racial Healing events, here.