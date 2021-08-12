$59 million in rent relief available for Montgomery Co. tenants, landlords

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Centers for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium has been extended through October 3 for some at-risk American families, but the rent is still due in this new phase of the pandemic.

In Montgomery County, around 40 percent of residents live in rental housing, and local leaders say they’re prepared to support more households as the need for housing and rental assistance continues to grow.

Since mid-May 2020, 5,800 households have received over $32 million in rental relief from Montgomery County. Now, there’s a new wave of federal and state funding ready for renters and landlords, another 59 million dollars worth.

The county is encouraging eligible residents to apply for assistance if they need it. Here are the criteria you’ll need to meet to be considered for rental aid through the county’s program:

Have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19

Gross household income from previous 30 days at or below 50% of area median income (AMI)

Have been a Montgomery County resident since at least August 2020

Owe at least $1,000 or more to current landlord

Here’s a chart from Montgomery County breaking down what 50% of AMI looks like for different household sizes:

Family Size Max. Annual Gross Household Income

50% AMI Max. Monthly Gross Household Income

50% AMI 1 $45,150 $3,763 2 $51,600 $4,300 3 $58,050 $4,838 4 $64,500 $5,375 5 $69,700 $5,809 6 $74,850 $6,238 7 $80,000 $6,667 8 $85,150 $7,096 Source: Montgomery County Government

Click here to see a full outline of guidelines/criteria and to apply for assistance.

Amanda Harris works as the county’s Chief of Services to End and Prevent Homelessness. She says sees more than just the name and numbers on applications for assistance.

“Many of the households we’ve been working with have been surviving almost all their life, and now they’re scared. There’s a lot of anxiety,” said Harris during a Thursday morning press conference in Rockville.

Harris also said hundreds of Montgomery County residents have been served eviction notices in recent months. Some of them have already applied for assistance through the county and are waiting to hear back. For those who haven’t yet applied, the county says it is able to target its most vulnerable households.

“The sheriff’s department is now giving us a list of who is getting evicted and who they’ve been directed to evict. If they haven’t applied or filled out an application, we can get them an application and help them fill one out,” said County Executive Marc Elrich on Thursday.

Montgomery County residents without internet access or who require additional assistance can call 3-1-1 for help filling out an application for rental aid.