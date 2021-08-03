58 public safety servants honored in an annual awards ceremony

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce is saying “thank you” to the ones who have gone above and beyond by holding its 26th annual Public Safety Awards on Tuesday.

The event honors the public safety personnel and first responders from across the county, who have gone above and beyond in their duties.

“The dedication and service of these individuals strengthen the quality of life in our community and we’re honored to express our gratitude today and every day,” said Marilyn Balcombe, president of GGCC.

58 public safety officials were honored for their achievements, outstanding service, and commitment to the business community. You can find the full list of awardees here.