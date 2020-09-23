$56 million in water bills left unpaid in Montgomery, Prince George’s counties

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Over $56 million in water bills are past due in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, according to WSSC Water.

To compare, this time last year about $32 million in bills were unpaid. This year’s figure shows a 73 percent increase. WSSC Water is a major provider for water and sewer service in the National Capital Region, with 1.8 million customers and nearly half a million accounts.

The company attributes the rise in past due bills to the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic. The utility provider says it wants to work with customers to find a solution.

“We are here to help. We want to help our customers. If you have a bill and you’re overwhelmed by it, call us and we will work with you. We are not going to turn off your water, we are not going to charge you late fees. We are going to help you get through this because we know everyone is in this together,” said Lyn Riggins of WSSC Water.

Customers are going through more gallons, too. WSSC Water says more time at home means customers are turning on their faucets more often than usual.

The company says it wants to communicate with customers struggling to keep their accounts in line. WSSC Water says you can call 301-206-4001 or toll free at 1-800-634-8400 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., or send an email to Customer Service.

