$50,000 winning ticket sold at Hagerstown 7-Eleven

The lucky winner has yet to redeem their prize

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A mystery person is $50,000 richer after purchasing a Bonus Match 5 ticket on Tuesday from a 7-Eleven located in Hagerstown.

Whoever purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 19340 Leitersburg Pike should sign the back of the ticket and immediately place it somewhere safe until they claim the money. They have 182 days to claim it in person at the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, according to Maryland Lottery. The winning ticket matches the five numbers of 5, 9, 14, 19 and 23; the Bonus Ball was 2.

7-Eleven got lucky too — The Washington County location gets a $500 bonus from Maryland Lotter for selling the top-prize ticket.