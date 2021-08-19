50,000 miles: A Mount Airy man bikes to raise funds to battle Alzheimer’s Disease

MT. AIRY, M.d. (WDVM) – On Thursday morning, Mike Naugle, a 74-year-old Mount Airy resident rode the last mile of his second tour in the stationary bike at Health Unlimited Family Fitness & Aquatic Center, to finish his fundraising effort for the Alzheimer’s Association. Naugle has been riding the stationary bike and keep track of his record since 2015.

“Okay fellas, getting close, let’s cheer.” as Naugle getting close to the finish line, where his friends and his wife, Cass, clap and cheer behind him.

The Expresso Stationary Bike depicts the achievement Naugle has made it so far: 50,000 miles, 1948104 calories burned, 10683 laps, about 137 days worth of exercise time.

“All right, I keep on going, I am here for a minute, we are going to check it out and it should be over fifty thousand miles, for what its worth, this is a six years progress to fifty thousand, I started to bike on 2015 and obviously six years later, fifty thousand miles, I don’t know….It did come to some sort of obsession, it’s a great workout.” Mike Naugle says.

The biking effort that Mike Naugle has been making is to raise the funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, so far Naugle says he has raised at least $10,000 for the cause since 2015. During his first tour, Naugle raised $7,500.

“This is just to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, it all raises ten thousand dollars for the association….It’s more than awareness things for me doing this. So whatever the money I raised here, I hope it is certainly beneficial to research and soon hope to find the cure of Alzheimer’s disease.” Naugle added.

According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, the disease could cause the individual gradually to lose memories and cause difficulties to carry the conversation on some occasions, as it affects the brain area particularly the language function, thought and memory, it could also seriously affect the individual to carry daily activities. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of the death in the county, more than 5 million American are living with Alzheimer’s; In 2020, Alzheimer’s and other dementias costs the nation $305 billion, it could raise to $1.1 trillion dollars by 2050.

In the reflection of the past two tours that Naugle has done, he says his retirement gives him plenty of time to involve in the effort, “It gives me a lot of opportunities to do this, it has been fun.” Naugle says. Naugle also says it keeps him in shape. Cass Naugle, Mike Naugle’s wife is amazed by her husband’s dedication to biking and his fundraising effort “It’s has been absolutely amazing that he has been dedicating of his hours and his life, I think the bike says he has been spending a hundred and seven days of his life on the bike to ride fifty thousand miles, that’s quite a commitment and I am very proud of my men .” she says.

Dan Strayton, the owner and general manager of Health Unlimited Family Fitness & Aquatic Center in Mount Airy, says not everyone can achieve what Naugle has done it so far, “It’s pretty amazing, it’s amazing for everyone to do, doing in your seventies, be able to do it year after year and day after day as he does, again it’s a great example and great motivation at this age range, if you can do that, you can do a lot more than you can think sometimes.” Strayton says.

When Naugle was asked if he would bike again, he says it is possible in the next few years.

