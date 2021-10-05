$50,000 Maryland Lottery ticket remains unclaimed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A liquor store in Hagerstown sold a $50,000 Maryland lottery ticket, according to lottery officials.

The lottery ticket was sold at Roxy Liquors located at 761 East Wilson Blvd.

An employee at the store confirmed with WDVM 25 that the lottery ticket remains unclaimed.

John Rudnick, a resident of Hagerstown, says he knows he’s not the winner — but if he was the winner, this is what he would do with the money.

“I would probably give it to my kids. Hopefully, they would spend it wisely. I don’t need it,” said Rudnick.

If you think you may be the winner, be sure to scan your ticket in a lottery ticket machine to find out the next steps on how to claim your cash.