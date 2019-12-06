500 turkeys donated to employees relieves holiday load

"We do this because we can't serve the county without our employees."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Holidays are all about buying and gifting presents to loved ones, however one local non-profit decided to take care of its employees with 500 turkeys.

The Arc of Washington County bought and donated up to 500 frozen turkeys to hand out to their employees Friday morning. Along with raffles, kitchen items and holiday treats, The Arc truly thank their employees for their entire year of service. The Arc staff knows some days may not be the best at work, but hopefully a turkey can help lighten the holiday load.

“Oh yes, everybody really appreciates this and most of the employees here, the ones i’ve talked to really seem to enjoy what they do and helping the people they help.” said Board of Directors Member Dorothy Kalback.

The Arc is planning a state-wide listening tour this month, their first stop will be in Frederick county on the 18th.

“It’s just our small way of being able to say thank you for everything you do for the organization and people you support.” said Executive Director Troy Vanscoioc.