HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A collision involving five vehicles has closed down I-70 westbound at exit 32 near U.S. 40 National Pike, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted the collision involved two cars, two pickup trucks and a tractor-trailer.

All lanes are closed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

