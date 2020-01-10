$5 feline adoption fee for 1 day only at Humane Society of Washington County

The $5 adoption fee is in honor of the Polar Bear Plunge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County, Maryland is adopting out cats and kittens with a fee of just $5 for one day only.

People looking for a new furry friend, large or small, can visit the shelter on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 to adopt a cat or kitten with the small fee.

According to a tweet by the humane society, the special is in honor of the Polar Bear Plunge also happening Saturday, which benefits the animals of the humane society.

In honor of tomorrow's #PolarBearPlunge benefiting the animals at HSWC, we're doing a fee ❄️freeze❄️ for cats! Tomorrow only, cats and kittens of all ages have an adoption fee of just $5! Come to the plunge, then visit the shelter and see if a cuddly feline melts your heart! pic.twitter.com/88b6gAnkIO — Humane Society WC MD (@HSWCMD) January 10, 2020

The 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge will be at Greenbrier State Park, check-in begins at 10 a.m. That’s also when their Beer Garden opens, a new addition to the Polar Bear Plunge this year. The humane society said each $10 ticket comes with admission into the Beer Garden and two beers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s continued support for this local winter tradition,” said Colin Berry, Executive Director. “We’re thrilled to offer a great way for animal lovers to support HSWC’s mission to save lives, and we even have a few fun additions this year!”

Awards will be given for the Most Money Raised, Best Individual Costume, Best Team Costume, and Largest Team of Participants.

