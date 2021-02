WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- The commentary period for the public to weigh in on WMATA's upcoming fiscal year opened on Monday.

The Metro system has suffered a severe decrease in ridership due to the pandemic. Use of the Metrorail, for example, is down by about 90 percent. Despite being provided COVID-19 financial relief, WMATA is still experiencing a budget shortfall that will likely require service cuts at the end of 2021 (halfway into Fiscal Year 2022).