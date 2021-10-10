45th Annual Farm Fest at Ivy Hills Farm

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A family-owned farm festival was held by Ivy Hills farm in Smithsburg.

The event started back in 1976 as a local farmer’s market and kid-friendly event for all residents and visitors around the area. Visitors could take a hayride around the farm, buy pumpkins for Halloween, and buy a variety of apple made products including apple cider and apple butter.

The owner of Ivy Hills Farm John Martin hopes to reach the 50th annual and can’t thank everyone enough for all the support from coworkers, family and friends to continue the event throughout the years.