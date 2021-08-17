43-year-old woman arrested following sexual relationship with 14-year-old boy

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A woman has been arrested following accusations claiming that she sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy.

The Frederick Police Department said that a local doctor’s office contacted them about a sexual relationship between the boy and a woman. A detective began an investigation and determined that a 43-year-old woman had been having intercourse with the boy several times over the past year.

FPD issued a warrant for the arrest of 43-year-old Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez and made the arrest on Tuesday. She has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense.

Gomez Gutierrez was taken to the Frederick County Adult Center for processing.