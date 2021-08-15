42nd Annual Peach Festival underway

Leitersburg, Md. (WDVM) – The 42nd annual peach festival was held this weekend in Leitersburg.

The festival continues its tradition on the 2nd weekend in August with over 100 local vendors, food, fun, and all of the peaches you can eat.

One local vendor whose family has been in the business for multiple generations tells us about the ongoing legacy of his family’s business and what it means to be a vendor at the peach festival.

“I’ll take it over whenever my dad needs me to, but I’m not like banking everything on the business. I like peaches because it’s kind of our livelihood,” Justin Rinehart, a vendor at the peach festival.