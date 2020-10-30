$40 million will be used to combat domestic violence in Maryland

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and as the month Comes to an end, the Maryland Delegation has announced Over $40 Million in Federal Funding to Support Survivors and programs to fight against domestic violence.

The Delegation stated:

“The uptick in violence against women during the COVID-19 pandemic is both disturbing and unacceptable. With October marking National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we must continue to spread the word about resources available to survivors and those experiencing domestic violence. As a delegation, we’ve worked to secure funds for many of these initiatives throughout Maryland, and we will continue fighting for the necessary resources to combat violence against women and support survivors as they recover and rebuild their lives.”

The U.S Department of Justice provided the funding through the Office for Victims of Crime and Office on Violence Against Women.

The OVW strives to limit the crime against women and provide support for survivors of domestic violence.