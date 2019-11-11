4 people injured in Shepherdstown Pike collisions Saturday

KEEDYSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Four people were injured in an incident involving three vehicles on Shepherdstown Pike in Keedysville, Maryland on the afternoon of November 9.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Lois Amsel Jarman was driving westbound on Shepherdstown Pike when Jarman struck a Honda trying to turn left onto Taylor Drive from westbound Shepherdstown Pike. The collision caused the Honda to get into the eastbound lane of Shepherdstown Pike, colliding with a Chevy.
Jarman was found to be at fault and was issued citations for using a handheld cellular device while operating a motor vehicle and failure to control speed to avoid a collision, the sheriff’s office said.
The patients are identified by authorities as Riley Jason Simmons, 18, driving the Honda; Gordon Scott Mills, 46, driving the Chevy; and Michelle Showe, 35 along with a 13-year-old who were passengers on the Chevy. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office did not release the condition of the patients.
