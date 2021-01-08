4 inmates, 6 officers test positive for COVID-19 at Frederick County Adult Detention Center

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is reporting — after 10 months of no COVID-19 cases — four inmates and six correctional officers at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins announced the warden has locked down the ADC and additional preventative measures have been instated.

“ADC leadership and Wellpath medical professionals are working with the Frederick County Health Department to ensure every employee and inmate adheres to the CDC guidelines regarding quarantine, isolation, and treatment,” Jenkins said in a statement. “All sanitation measures instituted at the beginning of the pandemic are continuing as prescribed.”

TheADC reports the four inmates have been placed into medical isolation for a 10-day quarantine and are being monitored by medical staff.

The infected officers will not return to work until their quarantine period is complete and have received a negative result on a test for the virus.

All other inmates located in that cell block have been reportedly offered a coronavirus test and placed in a 10-day quarantine.

Additional preventative measures, which are temporary, include:

Inmate movement restricted to sick call and mental health check-ups

Inmates can still attend video court and bond reviews

Inmates can contact their attorney from within their housing unit

No work release crews going out to the public

All programs offered to the inmates are canceled

The ADC library will be closed

All visits are suspended until further notice

All dental visits are postponed

Correctional officers are working two-week post assignments

All correctional officers’ in-service training is postponed.

The ADC reports all correctional officers and staff wanting the vaccine, started receiving it earlier this week.