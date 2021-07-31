4 dead, 2 injured following 3 separate overnight shootings in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s Police Department has reported 3 fatal shootings, all of them happening overnight on Friday night.

The first shooting was reported at around 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of Village Green Dr. in Landover, Md.

Officers found 3 adult women with gunshot wounds, one was pronounced dead on the scene and a second woman died in the hospital. There are no further updates on the third victim.

The second shooting also happened in Landover on the 1800 Block of Ryderwood Court shortly after 2:30 a.m. where an adult man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The third shooting was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the 6700 Block of 22nd place in Hyattsville.

Officers found an adult man and another adult woman inside of a van with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was left in critical condition in the hospital.

Detectives are currently working to find the motives for these different shootings.

Prince George’s County Police are asking anyone with information about any of these three shootings to please contact the Prince George’s crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.