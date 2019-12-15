32nd annual Festival of Lights helps people remember lost loved ones

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Rest Haven Funeral Home celebrated its 32nd annual Festival of Lights.

Family and friends filled the funeral home to listen to a live concert and light candles to remember their loved ones. This year, heavy rain kept 10,000 candlelit luminaries from being placed around the cemetery. Funeral home officials say they do this event so close to the holidays for a specific purpose.

“People come here, and even though their family member isn’t truly here a lot of people believe that it’s a solemn ground to remember those bygone days those holiday memories. Holiday’s are all about family and people are still alive if they’re remembered and that’s a beautiful thing,” Jeremy Osteen said, a family service supervisor for the funeral home.

The funeral home also says they do what they can for people going through the grieving process after losing a loved one.