32-year-old Rockville man arrested for sex trafficking, police say possible additional victims

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 32-year-old Rockville man has been arrested and charged with sex trafficking and prostitution-related charges on Thursday.

Dating back to Dec. 2021, detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police began an investigation into Ernest Wilkerson, 32, of Rockville after a victim came forward reporting she was sex trafficked by him in Oct. 2021.

On Jan. 27, 2022, police arrested Wilkerson after he attempted to pick up a trafficking victim in the area of Heartfields Rd. in Silver Spring in his red 2009 Cadillac DTS. Wilkerson intended on taking her to a hotel to meet with people for sexual exploitation according to MCPD.

He was taken to the Central Processing Unit, where he’s being held without bond.

Detectives believe there may have been additional victims of sex trafficking by Wilkerson that have not contacted police. They are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Vice & Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.