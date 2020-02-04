3-vehicle crash on I-68 started with deer crossings, police say

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-68 eastbound Tuesday morning was caused by a group of 10-12 deer entering the roadway, as well as speed, Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack said in their preliminary investigation.

Troopers responded around 8:18 a.m. to I-68, east of Vocke Road in LaVale, Maryland. Drivers were stopping in the roadway on both eastbound and westbound lanes for the deer crossings, however one driver did not stop and crashed into one of the stopped vehicles.

The two vehicles then crashed into a median guardrail, where a third vehicle also crashed, striking both the guardrail and one of the crashed vehicles. The third vehicle then continued off the right side of the roadway and struck one of the deer, police said.

Four people were taken to Western Maryland Hospital Center with injuries. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Troopers from the Cumberland Barrack are still investigating the crash.