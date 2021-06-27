3 Vehicle accident on US-40 sends 6 people to hospital

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Six people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Route 40 shortly after 12 o’clock on Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown.

One person was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for a deep laceration on their head and five others were transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown after a vehicle was t-boned while trying to cross Route 40.

State Police say a vehicle was traveling on Crystal Falls Drive and did not see the other oncoming vehicle in the westbound lane when trying to continue onto the same road. The vehicle that was hit then spun and struck another car.

Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Socks explained a separate vehicle accident likely contributed to the incident.

“Traffic was stopped on 40 eastbound due to a backup on I-70 at Mount Tabor Road,” TFC Socks stated. “Somebody tried to come off of Crystal Falls Drive through the blocked traffic and didn’t see the car coming westbound on Route 40 and got t-boned.”

The debris from the accident was cleared after approximately an hour and police say the person flown to Shock Trauma is expected to survive.