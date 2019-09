WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) -- Over half a million dollars in federal funding will go to reimburse the costs of repairing damaged roads in Frederick and Washington Counties, caused by heavy rains and flooding in May and June 2018, leaders representing Maryland announced.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, along with Representatives Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) said the Maryland State Highway Administration will get $653,805 in federal funding, awarded by the Dept. of Transportation.