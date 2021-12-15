3 Prince George’s County schools close as COVID cases surge

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three schools in Prince George’s County are being forced to close starting Wednesday due to a rise in the number of COVID cases in the county.

Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Academy Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School, will all remain closed until Monday, Jan. 3, while students move online for their classes.

This week, the Prince George’s County Public School (PGCPS) system said they “saw a high of 155 cases reported in a single day” in a press release.

“Families are encouraged to register with the COVID-19 Testing and Screening vendor assigned to your school. Please contact your school for more information,” Dr. Monica Goldson, CEO of PGCPS in the release.