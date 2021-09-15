Three people charged in connection to the death of an 8-year-old

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police have charged three people in connection to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old.

Desmond Nkwocha, 21, Mark Nkwocha, 23, and Geroge Shamman, 23, are facing attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and weapons-related charges.

Detectives arrest and charge 21 y/o Desmond Nkwocha, 23 y/o Mark Nkwocha and 23 y/o George Shamman for Killing of 8-year-old on August 24th: https://t.co/EXj0mi7XGK #PGPD #FirsttoServe pic.twitter.com/0xwszcW86I — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2021

On August 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Roads for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

According to police, a group of adults was outside a home when the three suspects approached a white-colored sedan. Someone in the car fired a shot toward the group of adults which ultimately led to the 8-year-old being shot.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.