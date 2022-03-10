FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools reported a hate speech incident involving Middletown Middle School students on Wednesday. FCPS said that the students made threats on social media that the school does not take lightly.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and FCPS said that a social media post was shared on Wednesday on multiple platforms containing hate speech and threats of violence towards Black students.

The post has been taken down and WDVM has not seen the content, but officials say three Middletown Middle school students were involved, and the post was shocking.

“When it comes to hate speech… when it comes to discrimination against any individual or group it is not tolerated in Frederick County Public Schools,” said Eric Louérs-Phillips, spokesperson for FCPS.

To ensure the school system’s safety, police searched the homes for weapons of the three students involved. The sheriff’s office says they didn’t find anything in the homes, but deputies took the students’ cell phones for further investigation.

“Based on the investigation, there was no imminent threat of physical harm. However, we recognize the harm done by the hateful speech directed toward Black students. It is unacceptable and will be fully investigated with appropriate school discipline and criminal implications. The FCSO investigation is ongoing,” FCPS wrote in a statement.

More details will soon be released regarding this incident.