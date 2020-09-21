3 DUI arrests made at Montgomery County sobriety checkpoint

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Three DUI arrests were made Saturday night in Montgomery County during a sobriety checkpoint installed by Montgomery County police.

The check point was located at an undisclosed location as police continue efforts to curb impaired driving and underage drinking.

Sergeant Alfred Dzenkowski said as county establishments start to reopen, county police want to maintain a presence to keep roadways safe.

“If you’re going to drink, don’t drive, and if you’re going to drive, don’t drink,” Dzenkowski said. “A lot of people have lost their tolerance levels at this point, being cooped up inside for so long.”

Dzenkowski said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports sober checkpoints serve as a deterrent and can reduce impaired driving by an estimated 20 percent.